'Monster Black Hole: The First Image' Premieres Tonight on Science Channel (Video)

On the heels of a major astronomical announcement, the Science Channel will air a program about black holes, one of the universe's most enigmatic structures.

The new show invites audiences to learn about a scientific team using radio telescopes to peer past galactic clouds of dust and gas, and, how, by boosting their magnification through a network of dishes across the world, venture to deliver the first-ever photograph a black hole .

"Monster Black Hole: The First Image" will air tonight (April 10) at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT.

The show will feature CGI animations to showcase the supermassive black holes targeted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). Supermassive black holes have millions or even billions of times the mass of the sun, and scientists think every galaxy in the universe — the Milky Way included — harbors one of these gargantuan formations at its center.

A short video clip from the program features EHT's director, Shep Doeleman. "It is not straightforward to try to image the black hole at the center of our galaxy," Doeleman says in the segment. EHT attempts this feat by analyzing the center of the Milky Way with radio waves, where supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* may be pulling stars at the center of our galaxy into incredibly fast orbits.

The full program is scheduled to air the day of a "groundbreaking result" announcement set for this morning at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). The astronomical community is preparing for what might be the release of a successful photograph of Sagittarius A* or another black hole, the one at the center of the giant elliptical galaxy M87. This news conference will be streamed live on the U.S. National Science Foundation website.

You can watch the black hole discovery announcement here on Space.com, courtesy of the National Science Foundation, beginning at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT).

Editor's Note: This program's name was updated from "Black Holes: The First Image" to "Monster Black Hole: The First Image."