Save 31% on Bill Nye's VR Science Kit for kids right now for Prime Day

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit for kids from Abacus is 31% off for Amazon Prime Day. You can save $22 right now.

Do you have a budding young scientist at home?

Bill Nye's Virtual Reality Science Kit is now on sale for Amazon Prime Day, selling for just $47.99, a 31% discount from its usual price.

The 50-piece VR kit includes a pair of hands-free VR goggles, beakers, measuring cups, baking soda, a paintbrush, step-by-step videos, an 80-page book and so much more to allow your young scientist to explore 30 different science projects.

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit: $69.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

Save $22: Explore science with Bill Nye "The Science Guy" in this interactive science kit for kids, complete with over 30 hands-on experiments and an 80-page interactive book.View Deal

With this kit, your young scientists at home can go step-by-step through these 30 science projects with Bill Nye in his unique, immersive virtual reality lab!

With the VR goggles, you can experience the book that comes with this kit in a whole new way, with pictures turning to videos right before your very eyes. The goggles are compatible with all smartphones, both androids and iPhones alike.

From chemistry to physics, this kit encompasses a wide range of science topics. From home, you can explore everything from density to volcanoes, crystals, slime, rockets and so much more!

Email Chelsea Gohd at cgohd@space.com or follow her on Twitter @chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.