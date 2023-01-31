Watch 2 pioneering former NASA astronauts receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor today

Two trailblazing former NASA astronauts will receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor from U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday (Jan. 31), and you can watch the action live.

Harris will bestow the prestigious award on Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley for their bravery, NASA officials said. The duo flew SpaceX's first-ever crewed mission, the Demo-2 test flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020.

The event begins Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. EST (2115 GMT). Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency (opens in new tab).

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (foreground) and Bob Behnken brief mission controllers about their experience aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on June 1, 2020, shortly after arriving at the International Space Station aboard the private vehicle on SpaceX's Demo-2 test flight. (Image credit: NASA)

Demo-2 lifted off atop a Falcon 9 rocket on May 30, 2020, sending Behnken and Hurley toward the ISS aboard a Dragon capsule. The test flight lasted just over two months, wrapping up on Aug. 2 when the Dragon splashed down safely off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

The successful mission was a huge milestone for both SpaceX and NASA, ushering in a new era of private astronaut trips to the ISS. Elon Musk's company is in the middle of its fifth contracted crewed flight to the orbiting lab for NASA and is gearing up to launch its sixth in late February.

Hurley retired from NASA in July 2021, and Behnken followed suit in November 2022.