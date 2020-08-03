Join astrophysicist Joe Pesce for an AMA about Mars, the cosmos (and more) in our Space.com Forums!

Today, we're giving you another chance to have your astronomical questions answered by astrophysicist Joe Pesce.

Not long ago, Dr. Joe (as we like to call him) visited the Space.com forums and was excited about answering all of your questions — the response was even more than he expected.

It turns out there's a whole lot that the Space.com community wanted to chat about. In fact, there were so many insightful questions that Dr. Joe decided to join us again this week, starting today, Monday, Aug. 3. The AMA link is live here in our forums and Pesce is standing by for your questions.

Let's talk about space! (Image credit: Future)

If you're new around here, Pesce is an astrophysicist and program director at the National Science Foundation’s Directorate for Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Division of Astronomical Sciences. With 30 years of experience (and over 100 astrophysical publications) under his belt, Dr. Joe's particular interests include super massive black holes and the external environments of galaxies in which they exist.

Check out our wrap-up of the last AMA . Then, make sure to ask Dr. Joe all of your space queries at this thread.

While you're at it, have a browse around the forums and join the conversations. From cosmology and astrophysics to missions, launches, and space business, this is the community for discussing all things space exploration.

