Black hole quiz: How deep is your gravitational knowledge?
This quiz invites you to journey into the depths of these gravitational giants.
In the vast tapestry of the universe, few phenomena are as mysterious and awe-inspiring as black holes.
These cosmic enigmas defy our everyday understanding of space and time, swallowing light and matter and pushing the laws of physics to the extreme. From the hearts of dying stars to the centers of galaxies, black holes lurk in the shadows, shaping the cosmos in ways we're only beginning to comprehend.
As you navigate this space-themed challenge, expect to encounter Einstein's relativity, Hawking radiation, and the strange paradoxes that make black holes the ultimate playground for theoretical physics.
Whether you're a seasoned stargazer or a curious newcomer to astrophysics, you'll encounter questions that challenge your knowledge of how black holes form, what happens beyond their event horizons, and the mind-bending theories that attempt to explain their behavior.
Try it out below and see how well you score!
