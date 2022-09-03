NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket looks spectacular in these amazing photos

You can launch a Space Launch System of your own with this Estes NASA SLS model rocket (opens in new tab) for a 1:200 scale version of NASA's moon megarocket. Read more about it.
NASA's Space Launch System rocket has made for an awe inspiring photography object as it has been waiting on a launch pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of its second attempt to lift off for the milestone Artemis 1 mission.
A flurry of NASA photographers captured the imposing 322-foot-tall (98 meters) Space Launch System in the days after the scrapped first launch attempt on Monday (Aug.29). NASA called off the Monday launch shortly before lift-off due to an engine cooling issue, which was later traced to a faulty sensor.
NASA engineers cleared the moon exploration rocket for a second go today. If all goes well, the rocket, with an uncrewed Orion space capsule atop, will blast off Launch Pad 39B at 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT) for a 37-day lunar test trip. You can watch it launch live online starting at 12:15 p.m. EDT (1615 GMT).
The Artemis 1 mission will demonstrate that crucial technologies for future human trips to the moon work as expected. NASA currently plans to return humans to the moon in 2024 with the Artemis 2 mission, and hopes for a lunar landing a year after that with Artemis 3.
