Save over $300 on your next 3D printer with these Anycubic flash sales

Anycubic is holding flash sales on its Photon M3 Premium and Photon Mono X 6K 3D printers, as well as others on their site, that could save you over $300.

The Photon Mono X 6K is $330 off (opens in new tab), which is a huge saving, and the Photon M3 Premium is $170 off (opens in new tab), which is a very sizable discount too. It's the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium printer that really stands out as a premium 3D printer with a larger build volume and higher resolution. It's worth noting both of these printers feature on our best 3D printers round-up.

After testing out both of these printers, we found that the Photon M3 Premium printer to be the best all-round resin 3D printer on the market. The Photon Mono X 6K is also a very good all-round choice too. These are flash sales so you'll have to act quickly if you want one of these premium printers at a lower price. However, you can always check our round-ups of the best 3D printer deals on the market too.

If you want a more detailed look at the two 3D printers on offer here, it's worth checking out our Anycubic Photon M3 Premium review and our Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K review.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon M3 Premium was $639 now $469 on Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $170 on what we rate as the best all-round resin 3D printer on the market. It boasts a 95mm an hour printing speed as well as a 123 x 219 x 250 mm (width x depth x height) print size. Crucially, it has a 10 inch monochrome LCD screen and 8K resolution so you don't sacrifice quality or accuracy when you scale up your prints. Use code ACVD21 to save an extra $21

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K was $689 now $359 on Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $330, yes really save $330 on an excellent all-round 3D printer. The specs may not quite match the M3 Premium but this is an excellent price on an excellent model. Achieve print speeds of 80mm an hour and it has a large print size too, 245 x 197 x 122mm (height x width x depth). It's also the lighter of the two models. Use code ACVD21 to save an extra $21

We've reviewed both models and we think these are two great deals, but what about the specs? What makes these products worth getting aside from the huge savings? Well, the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium boasts a print size of 123 x 219 x 250 mm (width x depth x height) and a print speed of 95mm an hour. It also features 8K resolution and a 10 inch LCD monochrome screen. It also features the new Anycubic Lighturbo 2.0 system - this printer is perfect for both larger designs and tabletop models.

The Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K is also a very good choice and now you can save $330 (opens in new tab) on it. It has fast printing capabilities, speeds of 80mm an hour and it has a large print size too, 245 x 197 x 122mm (height x width x depth). The 6K resolution isn't as high as 8K but is still enough to ensure you don't sacrifice quality or accuracy when you scale up. It's the lighter of the two models, weighing in at 24.3 lbs.

Overall, there are two very good quality printers on sale here. If you want the better quality printer, the Photon M3 Premium is the best choice, and you can save $170 (opens in new tab) on it. It's got premium in the name for a reason. However, the Photon Mono X 6K is still a very good printer and now it's a very good price too. You can also check out other Spring deals (opens in new tab) Anycubic have on their site too.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).