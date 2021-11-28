Save 37% on this Amazon Fire TV Stick in Baby Yoda green for Cyber Monday

If you're a Star Wars fan with a soft spot for a certain Baby Yoda and enjoy streaming your favorite shows to your TV, these Cyber Monday Amazon Fire TV stick deals have just what you need.

Right now, you can get a Grogu Green Fire Stick TV (3rd Generation) with Alexa voice remote and TV controls for $36.98 for Cyber Monday, cutting its price down by 37% but this deal won't last long. You can also get the same device in Mandalorian Bounty Blue for the same price or score a plain version just $19.99, saving you 50% off its normal $40 price tag.

All three of these Fire Stick TV devices allow you to stream Amazon Prime Video, naturally, but they also can be linked to your Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus accounts for easy streaming of your favorite sci-fi. The Grogu Green version sports and adorable depiction of Baby Yoda in his coat from the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, while the Mandalorian Bounty Blue version carries the bounty hunter and Grogu, with a mudhorn sigil on its front.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Star Wars The Mandalorian remote cover (Grogu Green): $58.98 Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Star Wars The Mandalorian remote cover (Grogu Green): $58.98 now $36.98 at Amazon



Save 37% on this 3rd gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice controls in a green the shade of Baby Yoda from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. It features Alexa voice remote controls, shortcut buttons for major streaming services and is 50% more powerful than its predecessor.



Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Star Wars The Mandalorian remote cover (Bounty Blue): $58.98 Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Star Wars The Mandalorian remote cover (Bounty Blue): $58.98 now $36.98 at Amazon



This version of Amazon's 3rd gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice controls comes in a sleek blue Mandalorian case, complete with a Mudhorn sigil on the front and an image of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda on the back.

If you're not a Star Wars fan, but are looking for a powerful streaming experience, you may want to opt instead for this Amazon Fire Stick 4K for $43.72, which is 40% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

It comes with Amazon's Alexa voice control remote and an Ethernet adapter, as well as a two-year protection plan to give you piece of mind.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote bundle - includes Ethernet Adapter and 2-Year Protection Plan: $72.97 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote bundle - includes Ethernet Adapter and 2-Year Protection Plan: $72.97 now $43.71 at Amazon Save 40% and enjoy your favorite streaming TV shows and movies with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, which includes voice controls via Alexa, a protection plan for extra assurance and more.

Amazon's 3rd generation Fire Stick TV is 50% more powerful than its predecessor and allows voice commands to search and access your favorite streaming shows. When coupled with an Amazon Prime subscription, you'll have access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

The Prime Video exclusive we're most excited for is the final season of "The Expanse," which will premiere on Prime Video next month.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Cyber Monday Space deals, or our guide to the Best Science Fiction TV Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime right now.