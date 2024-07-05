Watch the 1st teaser trailer for new horror game 'A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead'

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Trying to remain silent in the cacophony of New York City, whose background noise averages over 90 decibels (the measure of a constant human scream), would be a nearly insurmountable obstacle to overcome, especially when trying to flee from extraterrestrials tuned in to the drop of a pin.

This whispering dilemma witnessed in Paramount Pictures' newly released prequel, "A Quiet Place: Day One," carries over into Saber Interactive's upcoming video game inspired by the smash sci-fi horror franchise. In "A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead," brave players will stumble through the disturbing apocalyptic nightmare of human civilization, using their wits and ingenuity to survive while gathering tools and food.

It's an unsettling first-person, single-player game based squarely in the "A Quiet Place" monsterverse co-created by director John Krasinski, where blind alien berserkers fortified with super-sensitive hearing invade Earth during a meteor shower and go on a wild killing spree, attacking anything making a sound.

A Death Angel attacks in "A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead." (Image credit: Saber Interactive)

The harrowing game's brand-new storyline is set in the same upended world as 2018's "A Quiet Place," 2021's "A Quiet Place: Part II," and the latest spinoff prequel, "A Quiet Place: Day One." But this time the slaughter takes place in a different city, centering on a lone asthmatic protagonist wandering the silent wastelands.

Here's the official description:

"Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, 'A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead' is designed for fans of the films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you’ll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of the unknown enemies. Just don’t make a sound…"

Key art from Saber Interactive's "A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead" (Image credit: Saber Interactive)

This scary survival horror diversion hails from Saber Interactive, the same publisher currently putting the final touches on the upcoming "Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2." "The Road Ahead's" spooky reveal teaser will remind avid gamers of the dark confines and first-person survival experience of titles like "Alien: Isolation," and the obvious comparisons are actually a great compliment to its style and tone.

"A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead," published by Saber Interactive and developed by Stormind Games, will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in late 2024.