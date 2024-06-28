Shhh! Watch the chilling final trailer for 'A Quiet Place: Day One' (video)

Summertime is officially upon us, and that means escaping from the broiling heat inside the cool confines of a movie theater accompanied by a feedbag piled with popcorn and your favorite frosty beverage — and maybe your cat!

One of the most anticipated June releases is "A Quiet Place: Day One," the third installment of writer/director John Krasinski's popular sci-fi horror franchise whose first two entries, 2018's "A Quiet Place "and its 2021 sequel, "A Quiet Place: Part II," have collected more than $637 million at the box office.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" unleashes its extreme extraterrestrial fury today (June 28) in theaters and IMAX. This time, Krasinski serves as story writer/executive producer and has handed over the directorial reins to Michael Sarnoski ("Pig"). From the looks of this final release trailer that just dropped from Paramount Pictures, we're in for a terrifying journey into the origins of the invasion, where we'll learn much more about how the world suddenly went quiet.

A portion of the official poster for: "A Quiet Place: Day One." (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

This spinoff prequel centers around a woman named Sam who finds herself trapped in New York City on a day trip with her pet cat named Frodo during the initial stages of an alien invasion by monstrous eyeless entities equipped with ultrasonic hearing.

As seen in previous teasers and trailers, the ugly insectoid killers and their sound-sensitive organs broke into Earth's atmosphere in a rain of asteroids, then began wreaking havoc upon humanity. We've already witnessed a bit of what this chaotic first day looked like in the opening of "A Quiet Place: Part II" as the Abbott family (John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jute) fled the calm scene of a local baseball game when the ravenous cartwheeling creatures arrived.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" stars Lupita Nyong'o (Sam) Joseph Quinn (Eric), Alex Wolff (Reuben) and Djimon Hounsou (Henri), who reprises his role as the benevolent Man on the Island seen in "A Quiet Place: Part II."

"This notion of a quiet New York is one that will arrest many," Nyong'o told EW. "It's an impossible thing to imagine…. When you live there, you block out all the sound quite naturally. You just forget to hear the sound. I realized how hard it would be to survive in a world that required you to be silent in that particular city."