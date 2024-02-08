Watch terrifying aliens invade Earth in new trailer for 'A Quiet Place: Day One' (video)

The long lost art of whispering will certainly be resurrected by panicked survivors in the crazy apocalyptic world of "A Quiet Place: Day One" as this newly-released trailer demonstrates.

Paramount's harrowing preview just crept up on us for the official prequel to 2018's hit sci-fi thriller, "A Quiet Place," where audiences followed the Abbott family as they battled against blind alien invaders with hyper-sonic hearing abilities which enabled them to hunt prey by listening for loud lifeforms.

This startling origin story hails from filmmaker John Krasinksi, who directed the original film and its 2021 sequel, "A Quiet Place: Part II," and proves beyond a doubt that silence is golden in this unsettling alien-populated environment. "Day One's" screenplay was composed using a plotline dreamed up by Krasinski and penned by the feature film's director, Michael Sarnoski ("Pig").

Promotional poster for "A Quiet Place: Day One." (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It stars Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o ("12 Years a Slave," "Us"), "Stranger Things'" Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, and veteran performer Djimon Hounsou, who reprises his Man on the Island role from "A Quiet Place: Part II" as confused Earthlings encounter the noise-sensitive invaders for the first time.

Here in the first trailer, Nyong'o's character strolls down a crowded New York City street cradling her pet cat as blazing meteors streak across the sky dropping legions of sightless extraterrestrial creatures into the Big Apple to wreak havoc upon innocent Earthlings foolish enough to make any sounds.

She's fortunately rescued by Hounsou, who instructs her to keep quiet at all costs while the marauding monsters make fast-food meals out of fleeing pedestrians.

The first two "A Quiet Place" films were major successes for John Krasinski, the former co-star of "The Office," raking in an astonishing $637 million combined in global box office receipts for the sci-fi horror franchise. "A Quiet Place 3" is currently in development for a proposed 2025 release.

Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place: Day One" strikes theaters on June 28, 2024.