Everything we know about 'Constellation': Release date, plot, cast, & more

It appears Apple will keep delivering stunning science fiction shows for the foreseeable future, as their next psychological thriller "Constellation" looks pretty spectacular. Ahead of the three-episode premiere (yes, that's right, three whole episodes), here's everything we know about "Constellation."

Colorfully defined by the Apple TV+ streaming service as an "eight-part conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series" led by Noomi Rapace ("The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo") and Jonathan Banks ("Breaking Bad"), "Constellation" promises to be part action-packed space adventure and part trippy thriller that makes the viewers question everything and everyone. Following the huge success of series like "For All Mankind" and "Foundation," this one sounds like a different type of rollercoaster ride from Apple.

2024 promises to be a huge year for lovers of awe-inspiring (and scary) sci-fi stories, and we're here to tell you everything about movies and TV shows such as Dune: Part 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Alien: Romulus, and Star Wars: The Acolyte.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

February 21, 2024

"Constellation" will premiere its first three episodes on February 21, 2024, globally. That's almost half of the eight-episode season, with one new episode airing each Wednesday right through to March 27.

The series isn't being described as limited, so maybe there's a chance of getting a second season? If the mystery at the center of the story is engrossing enough and critics and viewers respond well to it, it could be a real possibility.

How to watch 'Constellation'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

"Constellation" will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ when it arrives on February 21. That means you'll need a subscription to Apple's streaming service to watch this series (and maybe catch up on their other sci-fi bangers we mentioned above).

'Constellation' Trailer

After a surprisingly quiet announcement and a handful of first-look images, the first trailer of "Constellation" took a while to arrive. It was finally shared on January 22, 2024.

This "Constellation" trailer may be too spoiler-y for some, so you've been warned. You can watch it below:

What is the plot of 'Constellation?'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Constellation follows Jo (Noomi Rapace), an astronaut aboard the International Space Station. After an unexpected disaster, she returns to Earth and gradually discovers that "key pieces of her life" appear to be missing. Is it a conspiracy, her damaged psyche, or something more sinister?

According to Apple, the series is an "action-packed space adventure that is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost." Looking at the trailer, there seems to be a lot more going on below the surface, so we're bracing ourselves for wild twists and perhaps even some unexpected sci-fi elements.

'Constellation' Cast

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

As stated above, the show stars Noomi Rapace ("Prometheus," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo") and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks ("Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul"). They're joined by James D'Arcy ("Oppenheimer"), Julian Looman ("Emily in Paris"), William Catlett ("The Devil You Know"), Barbara Sukowa ("Hannah Arendt"), Lenn Kudrjawizki ("Vikings"), Carole Weyers ("Ganglands"), Rebecca Scroggs ("EastEnders"), and newcomers Rosie and Davina Coleman, among others.

'Constellation' Directors, Writers, & Crew

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

"Constellation" was created and written by Peter Harness ("Wallander," "BBC's The War of the Worlds"), with three remarkable filmmakers directing the episodes: Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren ("Breaking Bad," "Game of Thrones"), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel ("Downfall," "The Experiment"), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar ("Footnote," "Our Boys"). MacLaren directs the first two chapters.

The series is executive produced by David Tanner ("Uprising"), Tracey Scoffield ("Small Axe"), Caroline Benjo ("No Man's Land"), Simon Arnal ("The Lobster"), Carole Scotta ("The Class"), and Justin Thomson ("Liaison"). Michelle MacLaren also executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs ("Shining Girls") and co-exec. producer Jahan Lopes through MacLaren Entertainment. Series creator Peter Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn.