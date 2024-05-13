'A Quiet Place: Day One' trailer reveals why Earth went silent after alien invasion (video)

The age-old proverb of "Silence is Golden" takes on an entirely new level of meaning in the context of filmmaker John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" universe, as those persistent sound-sensitive alien beings are back for a chilling prequel story that just might explain just where in the cosmos they're from and why they originally dropped in on poor old planet Earth to terrorize and consume its inhabitants.

Paramount has recently served up a frightening new preview and key art poster for its upcoming sci-fi thriller, "A Quiet Place: Day One,' which will be directed by Michael Sarnoski ("Pig") and based on a story conceived by Krasinski.

It features the Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o ("12 Years a Slave," "Us"), Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things"), Alex Wolff, Denis O’Hare, and the always-great Djimon Hounsou ("Amistad," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Rebel Moon"), returning with his mysterious Man on the Island character last seen in "A Quiet Place: Part 2."

Official poster for Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place: Day One." (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Krasinski, of "The Office" fame, brought us the surprise smash of 2018 titled "A Quiet Place," and its successful 2021 follow-up, in which sci-fi horror fans witnessed the embattled Abbott family encountering more sightless otherworldly infiltrators that employed hypersonic hearing skills to track down their noisy meat-sack prey.

This second full trailer has already garnered more than ten million views on Paramount Pictures' official YouTube site alone for an impressive response! Feline lovers will be thrilled to see that over-used cliche of the classic pet rescue here, while flaming asteroids rain down on New York City to unleash a swarm of super-fast "Listener" extraterrestrials amid downtown rush hour traffic.

"The biggest thing for me was that the first two films very much circle around a family and these people that have established relationships," Sarnoski told Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted to explore a little more of what it would look like for strangers to have to go through the end of the world together."

Here Nyong'o and Quinn silently team up to try and survive the Demogorgon-like slaughter and formulate a daring plan to escape the city, something that involves a whole lot of careful maneuvering and silent hand signals. This harrowing peek at the latest installment in the "A Quiet Place" franchise appears to be another nerve-wracking entry in an original property that's taken in over $637 million globally.

Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place: Day One" arrives on June 28, 2024.