This New Full-Length Trailer for 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 Is Spock-tacular!

CBS is certainly providing enough fodder for "Star Trek" excitement to hit full-on fever pitch come January. Fans had a new teaser only two weeks ago, and then, last week, it was the penultimate "Short Trek" (we get the final episode on Jan. 3) — and now we have a new full-length trailer for "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2.



We get a lot more Spock (Ethan Peck) and a bit more explanation of the so-called "red angel" phenomenon first mentioned at New York Comic Con in October. It seems someone or something wants to destroy all sentient life in the galaxy.

Plus, we learn that the top-secret Section 31 is somehow involved with this "red angel" too. The trailer sees L'Rell (Mary Chieffo) in action, too, which is awesome, and then there's Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), clearly relishing her new role in Starfleet's clandestine subdivision. [Every Actor That's Ever Played Spock!]

In addition to the trailer's release, there's even more good news: Season 2 has been extended from 13 episodes to 14.

According to the news site TrekCore, Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike) revealed the news at the "Star Trek: The Original Series" Set Tour attraction in Ticonderoga, New York. He added that Capt. Pike will be involved through the end of the season, as Mount expects to be working right up to the holiday weekend.

Last season also got extended during production, from an original 13-episode run to a 15-episode order, but unlike Season 1, the second season will not have a break midway through.

The first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S. and on Netflix in the U.K. You can order "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 1 on Blu-ray and DVD now, making them the perfect gifts to ask Santa for.

The second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in the U.S. and Canada, and in the rest of the world on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. Original article on Space.com.