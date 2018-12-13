Virgin Galactic's 4th Powered Test Flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity in Twitter Posts

Virgin Galactic successfully performed the fourth powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity today and reached space for the first time (depending on your definition of Earth's border with the final frontier). Unity reached a max height of 51 miles (82.7 kilometers) and hit Mach 2.9, making it the highest, fastest flight yet for Virgin Galactic. Check out photos from the flight! The video above shows the moment of takeoff for Unity's mothership WhiteKnightTwo during today's test flight. Twitter updates from @VirginGalactic and others on the scene below: