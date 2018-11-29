In Photos: Indian Rocket Launches 31 Satellites to Earth Orbit

Liftoff!
An Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying 31 satellites launches on Nov. 28, 2018. You can read our full story here, including a video of the successful liftoff. See more amazing photos of the launch in our gallery here!
Rising into the Sky
The four-stage PSLV lifted off from the First Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India's southeast state, in the state of Sriharikota.
Clearing the Towers
The rocket clears the lightning towers on its way to Earth orbit.
Pillar of Flame
The mission, known as PSLV-C43, was successful. All 31 payloads reached their intended orbits, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials.
On the Launch Pad
A view of the PSLV on the pad before launch. This particular rocket is the "core alone" version of the PSLV, which lacks any strap-on boosters.
View from Above
Thirty-one satellites were packed into the rocket's protective payload fairing.
In the Payload Fairing
The PSLV's 31 satellites about to be sealed in the payload fairing.
Inside the Mobile Service Tower
The PSLV inside the launch pad's mobile service tower.
Rocket Integration
Integration of the PSLV's first stage in progress.
First Stage Nozzle End Segment
The rocket's first-stage nozzle end segment is hoisted into place.
PSLV Second Stage
The second stage of the PSLV, at the stage integration facility.