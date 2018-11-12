NASA Chief Honors US Military in Veterans Day Video

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine took time this weekend to honor the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, with a special Veterans Day video message.

"Veterans Day gives us all the honor and privilege to salute our nation's military veteran," Bridenstine said in the video. "The link between NASA and the military is long and deep, and the expertise and valor that service members from all brances have brought to our space program have been essential to American leadership in space."

Bridenstine echoed the words of President Dwight Eisenhower, who said: 'Let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring piece so that their efforts shall not have been in vain." [Presidential Visions for Space Exploration: From Ike to Trump]

"Our nation owes its veterans the deepest gratitude," Bridenstine said. "It is the dedication and commitment of these men and women, those who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the principles of our nation that have made the United States the greatest country ono Earth. Thank you to each and every one of you."

Bridenstine is well-acquainted with the dedication required of the men and women in the U.S. military. He served as an aviator in the U.S. Navy and flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan before transitioning to the U.S. Navy Reserve, and later the Oklahoma Air National Guard.

