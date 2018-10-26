Author Kim Stanley Robinson Talks China and Lunar Settlement in Novel 'Red Moon'

Space.com: What do you hope readers take away from "Red Moon"?
I think the main thing I want them to take away from my book "Red Moon" is that China is really interesting and important and nobody understands it — and I mean not just Americans, who definitely don't understand it, but even the Chinese people themselves.
It's a big, powerful society in rapid flux. It's unstable and dynamic and it's super interesting.
That's the first thing. … The moon itself — I think people will come away with the same sort of feeling I did, that it's small, dangerous, interesting but not important in human affairs.
