A Lego Millennium Falcon Pedicab Will Cruise NYC Streets This 'Star Wars Day'!

NEW YORK -- Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise have dubbed May 4 (or "May the Fourth") as Star Wars Day, in a play on the famous line "May the Force be with you." To celebrate the occasion, as well as the upcoming film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (in theaters May 25), Lego has constructed a Millennium Falcon pedicab that will offer free rides around Manhattan's Bryant Park.

The pedal-powered starship measures 9 feet by 6 feet (2.7 by 1.8 meters) and accommodates a single "pilot" and two passengers, according to a statement released by the company. The vehicle is made of 20,300 bricks and took 396 hours to design and build. It depicts a micro version of the spaceship, although it does not appear to correspond with any of the company's other Millennium Falcon building sets.

Fans are invited for a 10-minute ride aboard the Corellian light freighter on a first-come first-served basis. Rides will depart from Sixth Avenue between 40th and 41st streets, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. Millennium Falcon co-pilot Chewbacca will also be on site for photo opportunities. The event will trend on social media under the hashtags #LEGOStarWars and #RoarForChange. [The Best 'Star Wars' Gifts in the Universe]

This Lego Millennium Falcon pedicab took nearly 33 days to design and build. (Image credit: Lego)

In addition to a whimsical ride on a brick-built spaceship, fans will have the opportunity to support the important work of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which works to improve the lives of children worldwide. Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable organization run by Lucasfilm and Disney, will donate $1 to UNICEF for each public post, like, or share on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that includes the organization's slogan and hashtag #RoarForChange.

