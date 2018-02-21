Netflix Just Unveiled the Trailer for 'Lost in Space' Reboot — and It Looks Awesome!

The "Lost in Space" teaser runs a tantalizing 1 minute and 32 seconds, revealing glimpses of the space family Robinson boarding their Jupiter 2 spaceship to visit strange new worlds. The show is a modern reboot of Irwin Allen's classic 1960s series, which followed a family of space explorers, a shifty doctor and their robot across the universe.

"The Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course, forcing them to crash-land on a lost planet," Netflix wrote in a short description. [The 10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows of All Time]

The cast of Netflix's "Lost in Space" as seen in Episode 2 of the new series premiering on April 13, 2018. They are (from left to right: Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson; Max Jenkins as Will; Mina Sundwall as Penny; Parker Posey as Dr. Smith; and Toby Stephens as John. (Image credit: Netflix)

The new "Lost in Space" takes place 30 years in the future, with the Robinsons apparently headed to a colony in the Alpha Centauri system, according to a pamphlet seen in the teaser. We also get a short glimpse of the Jupiter 2 (are those heat-resistant tiles covering its belly?) and a nice nod to the original series' theme song before hearing those welcome words: "Danger, Will Robinson!" from the family robot.

Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and Will Robinson (Max Jenkins) as seen in Netflix's "Lost in Space" debuting on April 13, 2018. (Image credit: Netflix)

Full disclosure: I am a fan of all things Irwin Allen, and the original "Lost in Space" series was high on my list of must-watch TV as a kid. ("Land of the Giants" and "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea" were up there, too.) So, last year when Netflix announced that a reboot was coming, I was ecstatic, to say the least.

Judy Robinson (Taylor Russell) and Penny Robinson (Mina Sundwall) in Netflix's "Lost in Space." (Image credit: Netflix)

According to Den of Geek, astronauts on the International Space Station have already seen the first episode of Netflix's "Lost in Space" from the relative safety of low Earth orbit. The station's current Expedition 54 crew is made up of three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese astronaut.

The Robinsons include scientist and mom Maureen (Molly Parker), dad John (Toby Stephens), daughters Judy (Taylor Russell) and Penny (Mina Sundwall) and son Will (Max Jenkins). Ignacio Serricchio plays Don West, the Jupiter 2's brash pilot, and Parker Posey plays the rogue Dr. Smith.

Ignacio Serrichhio as Don West in Netflix's "Lost in Space." (Image credit: Netflix)

We don't learn much about the Robinsons' space adventures in Netflix's first teaser, but it is sure to include adventure, spaceships and — as the robot says —"Danger, Will Robinson!"

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.