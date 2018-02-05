Super Bowl 2018: Even Astronauts Are Watching the Big Game

It's official: Super Bowl LII is truly out of this world. That's because even astronauts in space are watching the big game.

NASA astronaut Joe Acaba on the International Space Station posted a photo on Twitter tonight (Feb. 4) showing the big game on the orbiting laboratory's big projection screen, which allows astronauts to watch films and TV shows using a high-definition projector. The only question left is who are the astronauts rooting for in the football championship: The Philadelphia Eagles or the New England Patriots?

"The big screen is up on the @Space_Station, and we are ready for the Big Game," Acaba wrote on Twitter. "Good luck to the @Patriots and @Eagles. #SuperBowl" [How to Tailgate Like an Astronaut]

Acaba is one of six crewmembers of the International Space Station (which coincidentally is the size of a U.S. football field from end to end). Also on board are NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Scott Tingle; Russian cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov; and Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai.

Watching the Super Bowl means a really late night for the space station crew, which typically works on a schedule based on Greenwich Mean Time. Tthe kickoff for tonight's game was at 6:30 p.m. EST. That's 2330 GMT, or 11:30 p.m. for the station crew!

This isn't the first time the astronauts have caught a major entertainment event in space. In December, the space station crewmembers watched "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in space to see the latest adventure from a galaxy far, far away.

Past astronaut crews have also followed the big game from space. In 2017, when the Super Bowl took place in Houston, NASA participated in a whole series of space and football events for the game, including making one of the longest football passes of all time in space (564,664 yards, or 516,328 meters).

