'Stargate Origins' Release Date Announced, New Trailer

The "Stargate" prequel series "Stargate Origins" has an official start date: Feb. 15, 2018. And a newly-released trailer provides a look at the series' cast in action and exciting glimpses of the Stargate itself.

The series will feature 10-minute episodes and will air on MGM's new streaming platform, Stargate Command, which also announced the new air date. For a flat fee of $20, "Stargate" fans can use Stargate Command to stream the new series as well as watch every episode of the three previous "Stargate" series and the three "Stargate" movies.

"'Stargate Origins' is a premium digital series that will explore a brand-new chapter in Catherine Langford's early history surrounding the extraordinary portal," Stargate Command representatives said in a statement. "The series embarks on a journey that sets young Catherine on the way to helping unlock the secrets of an ancient technology that could change the very course of humanity."

A young Catherine Langford, played by Ellie Gall, stars in the new digital series "Stargate Origins." (Image credit: Stargate Command)

