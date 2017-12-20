'Stargate Origins' Release Date Announced, New Trailer

The "Stargate" prequel series "Stargate Origins" has an official start date: Feb. 15, 2018. And a newly-released trailer provides a look at the series' cast in action and exciting glimpses of the Stargate itself.
The series will feature 10-minute episodes and will air on MGM's new streaming platform, Stargate Command, which also announced the new air date. For a flat fee of $20, "Stargate" fans can use Stargate Command to stream the new series as well as watch every episode of the three previous "Stargate" series and the three "Stargate" movies.
"'Stargate Origins' is a premium digital series that will explore a brand-new chapter in Catherine Langford's early history surrounding the extraordinary portal," Stargate Command representatives said in a statement. "The series embarks on a journey that sets young Catherine on the way to helping unlock the secrets of an ancient technology that could change the very course of humanity."
You can learn more about Stargate Command on the website here.
