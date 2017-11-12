In Photos: Orbital ATK's OA-8 Cygnus Cargo Launch to Space Station

A Swan Rises

NASA/Bill Ingalls

On Nov. 12, 2017, an Orbital ATK Antares rocket launched a Cygnus cargo ship on the OA-8 resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA. See photos of the stunning launch and delivery here. See launch video and read our wrap story here.

This Photo: The Antares rocket lifts off from Pad 0A at the Wallops Flight Facility.

Into the Sky

Bill Ingalls/NASA

Orbital ATK's Antares rocket soars into the early morning sky after a successful liftoff from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia.

Liftoff!

NASA TV

Orbital ATK launched the Antares rocket at 7:19 a.m. EST (1119 GMT), about five minutes later than planned to ensure a pair of boats were not in a restricted zone near the launch site. The launch was also delayed one day after a plane flew inside the restricted airspace around Pad 0A at the last minute.

Morning Launch

NASA/Bill Ingalls

This stunning view shows the view of Antares' launch just after daybreak on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Sunrise occurred at 6:39 a.m. EST at the spaceport, less than an hour before liftoff.

Streaking to Space

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The second time was the charm, though, for Orbital ATK's launch. Here, the Antares rocket streaks toward space carrying Cygnus toward the International Space Station.

Riding Fire

NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls captured this view of the fiery plume of exhaust from Antares' twin RD-181 engines on its first stage.

Ready to Fly

Bill Ingalls/NASA

On Nov. 10, 2017, the Orbital ATK Antares rocket with the Cygnus spacecraft sits on Launch Pad-0A at Wallops Flight Facility. The company's eighth contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station is set to deliver nearly 7,400 pounds of equipment.

Up into Position

Bill Ingalls/NASA

On Nov. 9, 2017, the Antares rocket with Cygnus spacecraft slowly makes its way to vertical in preparation for the upcoming launch. The mission is set to carry science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the International Space Station.

Across the Grounds

Bill Ingalls/NASA

At Launch Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, the Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft are prepared to begin the rise to vertical. The space vehicle will launch soon on Orbital ATK's eighth contracted cargo mission to the International Space Station with over 7,000 pounds of equipment for the astronauts.

Doing Work

Bill Ingalls/NASA

Orbital ATK Mechanical Technician Phil Kauthen drives the Antares rocket from the HIF to Launch Pad-0A utilizing the transporter.

No Turning Back

Bill Ingalls/NASA

A sign directs drivers to Launch Pad-0A.