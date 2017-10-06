Dazzling 'Museum of the Moon' Exhibit Opens Today in NYC

The Museum of the Moon art installation will be open in New York City Oct. 6-8.

NEW YORK — A new touring art display featuring a gigantic, glowing model of the moon has come to New York City.

For this weekend only (Oct. 6-8), New Yorkers can see the moon on display at the Classic Car Club of Manhattan, where "The Museum of the Moon" artwork is part of the interactive exhibition, "Museum of Artemis: Life on the Moon." This is the first time this traveling exhibit has come to the United States.

The exhibit takes readers on a tour through the world of "Artemis," a new book by Andy Weir, author of "The Martian." This science-fiction story chronicles the adventures of a young woman and criminal named Jasmin Bashara, a resident of the first and only city on the moon.

In the exhibit, you'll see how Jasmine lived – where she slept, what she ate, and even the contraband she smuggled to the moon. You'll also hear clips from the audiobook, which is narrated by actress Rosario Dawson. Both the book and audiobook will be available Nov. 14.

During a moon-lighting ceremony on Thursday (Oct. 3), astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (left), actress Rosario Dawson (top) and actor LeVar Burton pose for a photo. (Image credit: Getty Images for Audible)

At the end of the "Artemis" exhibit, you'll find the 23-foot-tall (7 meters) moon model suspended from the ceiling. Designed by the British artist Luke Jerram, this beautiful glowing orb features real NASA imagery of the lunar surface in stunning detail. "I've always been inspired by the moon, both the science and the art," Jerram said at a moon-lighting ceremony for the press on Thursday (Oct. 5).

Admission into the museum is free, and it will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about the exhibit, check out the Eventbrite page. You can pre-order the "Artemis" audiobook and other formats of the book on Amazon.

