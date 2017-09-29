Elon Musk Teases Images of SpaceX 'Moon Base Alpha' and 'Mars City'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Instagram to share a tantalizing sneak peek of his vision of space colonization tonight ahead of a much-anticipated presentation at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia.

First, Musk posted an artist's illustration he called "Moon Base Alpha" depicting SpaceX's Interplanetary Transport Vehicles (ITVs) at what appears to be base on the moon. Gray round domes in the distance offer a hint of habitation areas for astronauts while the Earth shines in the sky overhead.

A second image, which Musk captioned "Mars City," shows an illustration of just that: a glass-domed city on Mars with SpaceX's giant ITV colony ships bathed in brilliant spotlights.

"Opposite of Earth," Musk wrote in the Instagram post. "Dawn and dusk sky are blue on Mars and day sky is red."

Musk will speak at 12:30 a.m. EDT (0430 GMT/2 p.m. local time) at the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide to present an update to his vision for Mars colonization that he first presented last year at the 2016 IAC meeting. The upcoming talk, "Making Life Multiplanetary," will detail "the long-term technical challenges that need to be solved to support the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars," according to a SpaceX description.

You can watch Elon Musk's presentation here, courtesy of SpaceX, and directly from SpaceX here.

