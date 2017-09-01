7 New 'Star Wars' Lego Sets Released for 'Force Friday II'

In celebration of Force Friday, Lego just released the latest additions to its "Star Wars" collection, with several new building sets inspired by the upcoming release of "The Last Jedi."

Get ready for the next epic battle in a galaxy far, far away by building your own BB-8, assault walker and iconic spaceships from the "Star Wars" movies. Lego has also released new buildable action heroes for Chewbacca, as well as Rey and other characters. [Best Force Friday II Deals You Can Buy Now]

These new Lego sets will go on sale on Force Friday (Sept. 1) as early as 12:01 a.m. local time in stores. You can also buy them online.

Lego "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" First Order Assault Walker ($150) (Image credit: Lego)

The new First Order Assault Walker building set comes with 1,376 pieces to build your four-legged killing machine. It also includes five Lego minifigures for the walker to trample — or heroically take it down, if that's what you prefer. ($150)

Lego "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" First Order Star Destroyer ($160) (Image credit: Lego)

Join the supreme leader Snoke on the First Order Star Destroyer along with a little BB-9E, two Stormtroopers, a shuttle pilot and an officer. The 1,416-piece building set also comes with little stud shooters to blast your enemies with little green Lego pieces. ($160)

Lego "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" BB-8 ($100) (Image credit: Lego)

Build your own BB-8 with this 1,106-piece Lego set! Turn the little droid's head by spinning a wheel, and open the hatch to use its little welding torch. ($100)

Lego "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter ($80) (Image credit: Lego)

Zoom to a galaxy far, far away with Kylo Ren's super-fast TIE fighter. The 630-piece building set includes minifigures of Kylo Ren, BB-9E, a Stormtrooper and a First Order TIE pilot. ($80)

Lego "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" First Order Heavy Scout Walker ($50) (Image credit: Lego)

This new First Order Heavy Scout Walker building kit comes with 554 pieces and five minifigures. ($50)

