In Photos: SpaceX Launches Cargo Capsule to Space Station, Lands Rocket

At the Ready

Kim Shiflett/NASA

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A, waiting to carry a Dragon resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on Aug. 14, 2017.

Everything in Place

Kim Shiflett/NASA

Dragon was loaded up with over 6,400 pounds of supplies for this, its 12th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Liftoff!

NASA

The Falcon 9 soars into the sky from Pad 39A on Aug. 14, 2017.

Ascending

NASA

The Falcon 9's first-stage engines power the rocket and Dragon into the Florida sky.

Stage Separation

NASA

The Falcon 9's first and second stages separate, about 2.5 minutes into flight.

Second-Stage Engine Fires Up

NASA

The engine on the Falcon 9's second stage pushes Dragon toward the space station.

Back to Earth

NASA

The first stage heads back down.

Falling Fast

NASA

The Falcon 9 first stage streaks downward through Earth's atmosphere.

Touchdown!

NASA

The Falcon 9's first stage settles down at Landing Zone 1, at Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Dragon Deploys

NASA

Dragon deploys from the Falcon 9's second stage.