High Fashion Meets Vintage NASA in New 'Coach Space' Collection

NASA is having a fashion moment. Or, perhaps more accurately, fashion is having a NASA moment. Hot on the heels of Chanel's interstellar-themed fashion show and mock rocket launch in March, Coach is showcasing a cosmically inspired collection of its own.

Part of the new "Coach Space" collection, The Rogue is a pebble-leather bag decked out in retro NASA patches. ($895 at Coach.com (Image credit: Coach)

An ode to "American dreamers and explorers who believe that anything is possible," the luxury brand's pre-fall "Coach Space" capsule collection features an array of purses, accessories and ready-to-wear clothing plastered with retro-futuristic iconography, including NASA's old "worm" insignia and space shuttles — lots of space shuttles.

This "space intarsia" sweater by Coach features an Apollo rocket motif with asteroids and stars. ($695 at Coach.com (Image credit: Coach)

Other items in the spaced-out collection show UFOs bearing phrases like "I Believe" and "We Come in Peace," and a helmet-wearing, jetpack-toting dinosaur named Rexy (because why not?). [Photos: Out-of-this-World Fashion at Couture in Orbit]

Some joke that the dinosaurs went extinct because they never made it to space before an asteroid could wipe them out. Well, Coach is giving dinosaurs another chance at space with their new space-themed collection of clothing and accessories. This Tyrannosaurus Rex hangtag is one of the more affordable items of the line. ($35 at Coach.com (Image credit: Coach)

There are bag charms that feature a rotating Saturn with silver-plated rings, chunky pebbled-leather high-tops emblazoned with astronaut motifs, gauzy cotton-and-silk scarves that spell out NASA in myriad floral prints, and a patch-emblazoned version of Coach's signature "Rogue" bag. Imagine swag from Space Camp, but curated by Gwyneth Paltrow.

If you believe in UFOs and high-fashion bag charms, this new accessory by Coach was made for you. ($75 at Coach.com (Image credit: Coach)

And fans of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining"? You can finally sport little Danny Torrance's Apollo 11 sweater, albeit for a stratospheric $695.

Geek cred doesn't always come cheap.

Explore the rest of the "Coach Space" collection online www.coach.com/shop/featured-coach-space.

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.