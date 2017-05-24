High Fashion Meets Vintage NASA in New 'Coach Space' Collection

NASA is having a fashion moment. Or, perhaps more accurately, fashion is having a NASA moment. Hot on the heels of Chanel's interstellar-themed fashion show and mock rocket launch in March, Coach is showcasing a cosmically inspired collection of its own.
An ode to "American dreamers and explorers who believe that anything is possible," the luxury brand's pre-fall "Coach Space" capsule collection features an array of purses, accessories and ready-to-wear clothing plastered with retro-futuristic iconography, including NASA's old "worm" insignia and space shuttles — lots of space shuttles.
Other items in the spaced-out collection show UFOs bearing phrases like "I Believe" and "We Come in Peace," and a helmet-wearing, jetpack-toting dinosaur named Rexy (because why not?). [Photos: Out-of-this-World Fashion at Couture in Orbit]
There are bag charms that feature a rotating Saturn with silver-plated rings, chunky pebbled-leather high-tops emblazoned with astronaut motifs, gauzy cotton-and-silk scarves that spell out NASA in myriad floral prints, and a patch-emblazoned version of Coach's signature "Rogue" bag. Imagine swag from Space Camp, but curated by Gwyneth Paltrow.
And fans of Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining"? You can finally sport little Danny Torrance's Apollo 11 sweater, albeit for a stratospheric $695.
Geek cred doesn't always come cheap.
Explore the rest of the "Coach Space" collection online www.coach.com/shop/featured-coach-space.
