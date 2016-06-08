Out-of-this-World Fashion at Couture in Orbit (Photos)

Space-Inspired Trends

Looking to the future of fashion, the European Space Agency has partnered with design schools around Europe for the Couture in Orbit project. The schools, given a theme, inspired by an astronaut from their country and supplied with technical and fabric sponsors, created some creative and unique cosmic fashion displayed at a fashion show in London's Science Museum in May 2016.

Cosmic Fashions

This design by ESMOD-Berlin is an example of wearable tech on display at the Couture in Orbit Fashion Show.

Chats with the Talent

Jordan Grey from The Voice chats with designers and models during the Couture in Orbit dress rehearsal.

Hi-tech Fashions

Designer Christian Lagerwaard helps students at ESMOD understand how fashion and technology can work together.

Orbiting the Catwalk

Fashions melding space materials and new technologies was on display at the Couture in Orbit Fashion Show.

Interesting Accessories

This design by Sam Martin-Harper from Ravensbourne, UK, shows another unique design with these fantastic materials.

Flexible and Fashionable

Professor Annalisa Dominoni and tutor Marta Novarini from Politecnico di Milano worked with students Roberta Fustinoni, Giorgia Presti and Sophie Ward to bring this masterful creation to the catwalk.

Form in Fashion

At the Design School of Politecnico di Milano, Students Alice Laurentin and Isabel Cristina Martinez created this Food Keeper Design.

Fashion for the Galaxy Ahead

ESA's Couture in Orbit project brings the future of fashion to life using space materials and technology. Five of the best fashion schools around Europe, each with a theme, an astronaut and technical and fabric sponsors, offered designs to the project.

From Spacewalk to Catwalk

The ESA's Couture in Orbit project brought together the brightest designers and the coolest materials and technologies from space.

Noteworthy Photo Shoot

Prepping for the fashion show, models and designers participated in a photo session.