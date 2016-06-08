Out-of-this-World Fashion at Couture in Orbit (Photos)

Space-Inspired Trends
Looking to the future of fashion, the European Space Agency has partnered with design schools around Europe for the Couture in Orbit project. The schools, given a theme, inspired by an astronaut from their country and supplied with technical and fabric sponsors, created some creative and unique cosmic fashion displayed at a fashion show in London's Science Museum in May 2016.
Cosmic Fashions
This design by ESMOD-Berlin is an example of wearable tech on display at the Couture in Orbit Fashion Show.
Chats with the Talent
Jordan Grey from The Voice chats with designers and models during the Couture in Orbit dress rehearsal.
Hi-tech Fashions
Designer Christian Lagerwaard helps students at ESMOD understand how fashion and technology can work together.
Orbiting the Catwalk
Fashions melding space materials and new technologies was on display at the Couture in Orbit Fashion Show.
Interesting Accessories
This design by Sam Martin-Harper from Ravensbourne, UK, shows another unique design with these fantastic materials.
Flexible and Fashionable
Professor Annalisa Dominoni and tutor Marta Novarini from Politecnico di Milano worked with students Roberta Fustinoni, Giorgia Presti and Sophie Ward to bring this masterful creation to the catwalk.
Form in Fashion
At the Design School of Politecnico di Milano, Students Alice Laurentin and Isabel Cristina Martinez created this Food Keeper Design.
Fashion for the Galaxy Ahead
ESA's Couture in Orbit project brings the future of fashion to life using space materials and technology. Five of the best fashion schools around Europe, each with a theme, an astronaut and technical and fabric sponsors, offered designs to the project.
From Spacewalk to Catwalk
The ESA's Couture in Orbit project brought together the brightest designers and the coolest materials and technologies from space.
Noteworthy Photo Shoot
Prepping for the fashion show, models and designers participated in a photo session.