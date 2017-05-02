Surprise! Elizabeth Shaw Survives Events of 'Prometheus,' New 'Alien' Trailer Shows

It appears that Elizabeth Shaw did survive after the events of "Prometheus," the most recent film of the "Alien" franchise, according to a creepy new video prologue for "Alien: Covenant."

The trailer, released on YouTube, appears to continue the story of "Prometheus" and then act as a bridge to the new film, which hits theaters May 19.

"The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world," the video's description reads. "When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape." [Meet Walter: Creepy Android Comes to Life in 'Alien: Convenant' Short]

2012's "Prometheus" showed most of the crew being killed by an alien pathogen after they used a star map to travel to another planet, supposedly containing clues about humanity's forerunners, the Engineers. The pathogen killed the crew in part due to the actions of an android named "David" (played by Michael Fassbender).

The end of "Prometheus" showed Shaw and David taking off in a ship for the Engineers' home world, and many fans assumed that David eventually killed Shaw as well. However, the new trailer shows Shaw (played by Noomi Rapace) carefully putting the badly injured David back together.

"I never experienced such compassion," David says in the trailer. He gives instructions to Shaw about how to be fixed. "It's meant to be simple," he tells Shaw, who replies, "I'm doing my best."

"You're very kind of heart, you know," David adds.

While Shaw has every reason to mistrust David, for some reason she allows him to place her into a hibernation pod, leaving him in sole command of the ship.

"And then I was alone again," David narrates. "I learned their ways. And awaited our arrival."

The last scene appears to show David looking down on a planet, with the canisters containing the xenomorph pathogen doing something — but it's unclear what exactly is going on.

While fans will still have to wait a few weeks to get the full story, "Covenant" did release another trailer last month showing the construction of a new android called "Walter" (also played by Michael Fassbender). Framed as a "commercial," the short shows Walter waking up in a lab and introducing himself.

The "Alien" franchise began with the film "Alien" in 1979. Three sequels followed, in 1986, 1992 and 1997. "Covenant" is part of a prequel series under development, which began with "Prometheus" in 2012. There is also a related franchise, "Alien vs. Predator," which combines the "Alien" and "Predator" film universes.

