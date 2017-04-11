Bill Nye Has an Exclusive 'Science Is Universal' Shirt for the March for Science

Bill Nye, the popular science communicator and CEO of the Planetary Society, wants you to sport this spaced-out, exclusive shirt design to support space science and exploration at the March for Science taking place on April 22 in cities around the U.S.

The official "Science is Universal" shirts feature cartoon sketches of Saturn and an astronaut holding up a peace sign. "Not only is this thing Venus-hot, it also directly benefits The Planetary Society" and its space advocacy work, Nye wrote in an email to members of the non-profit space organization.

You can purchase the shirt here from the fundraising website Omaze as either a t-shirt ($27) or sweatshirt ($39). The campaign closes on Sunday, April 16, so get it while you can! Omaze states that all orders will ship within two weeks of the campaign's end.

Nye also tweeted that those planning to wear the shirt at the March for Science should have ordered by April 8 to ensure that it arrives on time. We can't guarantee that you'll get it in time if you buy it today — but we can guarantee that you'll look out-of-this-world in this space shirt regardless of when you wear it!

Update for April 13: The Planetary Society has extended the "Science is Universal" campaign to April 28, giving space fans a couple extra weeks to buy the shirt before the deadline.

