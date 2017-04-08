In Photos: Astronaut Pioneer John Glenn Laid to Rest at Arlington National Cemetery

John Glenn, former astronaut and U.S. Senator, was interred at Arlington National Cemetery on April 6, 2017.

A Formal Affair

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

As the rain falls, a military escort carries John Glenn on a horse-drawn caisson to his final resting place in Virginia at Arlington National Cemetery. In his record-setting flight in 1962, he spent five hours aboard the Friendship 7 orbiting Earth.

Laid to Rest

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

On April 6, 2017, on his 74th wedding anniversary with his wife Annie, former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn is laid to rest by Marine Corp pallbearers at Arlington National Cemetery. The first American to orbit Earth during a five-hour flight aboard the Friendship 7 broke another record as the oldest man in space at the age of 77 aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1998.

Full Honors

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

Holding a flag over the casket of former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, a Marine Corps honor guard conducts part of the Interment ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Glenn who set stellar examples both professionally and personally was buried with full military honors.

Loved and Remembered

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

As a Marine Corp honor guard holds an American flag over former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn's casket, family, friends and colleagues reflect on his life and legacy. Glenn, buried with full military honors, is survived by his wife of 74 years, Annie.

A Legacy to Remember

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

As former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn is laid to rest on April 6,2017 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, his casket sits above his grave during the Interment ceremony. Glenn and his wife Annie were married this day in 1943.

A Lifetime of Love

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

At the Interment ceremony for former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, his wife of 74 years, Annie Glenn watches as her husband is laid to rest with full military honors in Virginia at Arlington National Cemetery.

A Family Affair

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

During the full military honors Interment ceremony for former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, his daughter Lyn Glenn (center) and son David Glenn (right) watch as their father is laid to rest.

Honoring a Legacy

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

To honor former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, seven service members complete the traditional firing of three volleys each. Glenn was laid to rest at a full military honors Interment ceremony April 6, 2017 in Virginia at Arlington National Cemetery.

Traditions

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

A service member plays taps during the funeral for John Glenn, former astronaut and U.S. Senator. Glenn was honored at Arlington National Cemetery on April 6, 2017, the day he and his wife Annie were married in 1943.

Showing Respect

Aubrey Gemignani/NASA

During a graveside funeral ceremony, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, General Robert B. Neller gives Annie Glenn, wife of former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, the folded American flag from atop the casket.