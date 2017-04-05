Lego Reveals Exclusive 'Star Wars' Celebration Set

As the "Star Wars" Celebration prepares to kick off in Orlando, Florida, a few lucky fans of the sci-fi franchise will have an exclusive opportunity to win a new, special-edition Lego set.

On April 13, "Star Wars" fans will gather at the Orange County Convention Center for a four-day-long celebration of both the 40th anniversary of the original film, "A New Hope," and the newest addition to the saga, "The Last Jedi" (scheduled for release in December). While attendees will have the opportunity to score plenty of new, limited-edition merchandise, one Lego set in particular appears be the "holy grail" of all the exclusive goodies available at the convention.

Inspired by an iconic scene from the original "Star Wars" movie in which Luke Skywalker and Han Solo free Princess Leia Organa from captivity, Lego's new Detention Block Rescue building set features a replica of Detention Block AA-23. The 220-piece kit includes minifigures of Princess Leia's two brave rescuers, complete with Stormtrooper disguises, allowing them to stealthily infiltrate the Death Star. [6 More Awesome Star Wars Lego Sets Coming in 2017]

Lego's exclusive "Star Wars" Detention Block Rescue building set (Image credit: Lego)

Only "Star Wars" Celebration attendees have the opportunity to get their hands on this exclusive Lego set — but don't bet on walking out of the convention with this cool new Lego set in your hands just because you showed up. Attendees interested in obtaining the set also need to enter a raffle on the event's website by 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Thursday (April 6), and only a handful of raffle winners will become eligible to purchase it. While the winners aren't getting the set for free, the limited-edition item will likely be worth far more than what they'll pay for it.

Email Hanneke Weitering at hweitering@space.com or follow her @hannekescience. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebookand Google+. Original article on Space.com.