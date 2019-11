John Glenn, the first American astronaut to orbit Earth and a former U.S. senator, died today in a hospital in Ohio, his home state. Friends and fans of the late astronaut, including fellow astronauts, scientists, politicians and other dignitaries, shared their condolences on social media. Here are some of the most poignant remembrances.



