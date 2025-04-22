Italian Space Agency mourns death of Pope Francis

News
By published

The Italian Space Agency paid tribute to Pope Francis in the wake of his death early Monday morning (April 21).

the pope, wearing fancy white vestments, waves while smiling
Pope Francis waves to the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square for the general audience on June 13, 2018 in Vatican City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian Space Agency paid tribute to Pope Francis in the wake of his death early Monday morning (April 21).

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Monday at 1:35 a.m. EDT (0535 GMT; 7:35 a.m. local time) in his residence at the Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City. The Italian Space Agency (Agenzia Spaziale Italiana, or ASI) expressed sorrow over the passing of the pope in a statement released that same day.

“The President, Teodoro Valente, and the Director General, Luca Vincenzo Maria Salamone, together with all the staff of the Italian Space Agency, express their deep condolences for the death of Pope Francis,” ASI officials said in the statement. (The statement is in Italian; translation by Google.)

The pope's death was attributed to a cerebral stroke followed by irreversible heart failure, according to official Vatican reports. The 88-year-old had been facing ongoing health challenges, including recent hospitalization for double pneumonia, but he continued to fulfill his duties, even delivering a final public blessing on Easter Sunday (April 20), just one day before his passing.

The pope was an advocate for global challenges, such as fighting climate change and working to increase sustainability, and sought to bridge the gap between spirituality and the scientific community by urging scientists to use their discoveries for the common good and to care for the planet.

Throughout his papacy, he supported the Vatican Observatory — one of the oldest astronomical research institutions — and its efforts to explore the universe. He recognized the value of space exploration as a means to better understand the cosmos and humanity's place within it.

The Italian Space Agency joined organizations worldwide in mourning the pope's passing.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration

Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrive at the ISS today

SpaceX launches European reentry capsule on 'Bandwagon-3' rideshare mission (video)

Our galactic neighbor Andromeda has a bunch of satellite galaxies — and they're weirdly pointing at us
See more latest
Most Popular
A sparkly bluish galaxy in space.
Our galactic neighbor Andromeda has a bunch of satellite galaxies — and they're weirdly pointing at us
SpaceX’s CRS-27 Dragon cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station above the Indian Ocean on March 16, 2023.
Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrive at the ISS today
a white and black rocket gives off a large plume as it lights its engines to lift off off its launch pad
SpaceX launches European reentry capsule on 'Bandwagon-3' rideshare mission (video)
a red and blue nebula-like display is left behind by a rocket engine&#039;s plume
SpaceX launch creates a 'nebula' | Space picture of the day for April 21, 2025
NASA astronaut Don Pettit waves after arriving in Houston on April 20, 2025. Pettit returned to Earth on April 19 to wrap up a seven-month mission on the International Space Station.
Don Pettit, NASA's oldest active astronaut at 70, arrives in Houston after 7-month space mission (photo)
A white Atlas V rocket with strap on boosters vents gas during fueling for Amazon&#039;s Kuiper 1 satellite launch.
Amazon's Kuiper 1 internet satellites get new April 28 launch date on Atlas V rocket after delay
An illustration of a blue planet to the right with a bright star in the back.
Did we actually find signs of alien life on K2-18b? 'We should expect some false alarms and this may be one'
A small fleet of tiny satellites orbits the moon
Blue Skies Space to build satellite fleet around the moon to map the ancient universe
four people in blue jumpsuits featuring the numeral &#039;4&#039; stare upward from an empty city street
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer shown at CinemaCon now arrives for us all (video)
a red cone-shaped structure glows against thousands of background stars
Twinkling star reveals the secrets of turbulent plasma in our cosmic neighborhood