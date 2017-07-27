Inside Mars 160: The Mars Society's Red Planet Simulation in Pictures

Farewell to FMARS

The Mars Society

The crew of the second phase of the Mars 160 mission wrapped up its stay at the Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station in mid-August 2017.

Sunset at FMARS

The Mars Society

The crew of the Mars 160 mission’s second phase, based at the Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station in the Canadian arctic, saw its first sunset on Aug. 14, 2017.

Landscape Near FMARS

The Mars Society

The otherworldly landscape near the Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station, on Devon Island in the Canadian arctic.

FMARS: Aerial View

The Mars Society

An aerial view of the Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station (FMARS) on Canada’s Devon Island.

The FMARS Hab

The Mars Society

The FMARS habitat on Devon Island.

FMARS on the Ridge

The Mars Society

Another view of the FMARS hab, which lies on a ridge.

Testing an ATV

The Mars Society

A crewmember testing one of the ATVs at FMARS, before the simulated mission began.

New Shirts!

The Mars Society

Crewmembers show off their Mars 160 shirts at FMARS.

Devon Island’s Haughton Crater

The Mars Society

A view of Haughton Crater, the home of FMARS.

First Meal at FMARS

The Mars Society

After a hard day moving supplies to into the Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station (FMARS) in the Canadian arctic, Mars 160 crewmembers enjoy a meal of Russian-made space food for their first official dinner at the station.

Starting an EVA

The Mars Society

Kicking off an extravehicular activity (EVA) at FMARS.