New Planet 2016: Complete Coverage of Proxima b's Discovery

On Aug. 24, astronomers announced they had found a possibly Earth-like planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun. The planet, called Proxima b, is about 1.3 times the mass of Earth and is 4.22 light-years away.

Main Story: Found! Potentially Earth-Like Planet at Proxima Centauri Is Closest Ever

Scientists have found clear evidence of a planet around Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our sun. The planet, called Proxima b, appears to be rocky and might be warm enough to host liquid water, and thus be habitable.

See our complete coverage of this newfound world, known as Proxima b, which may be able to host life:

In August 2016, astronomers announced that a potentially Earth-like planet orbits Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun. Learn about the exciting discovery in this infographic.

Videos

Alien World 'Proxima b' Around Nearest Star Could Be Earth-Like

Proxima Centauri's Alien Planet Closer Than You Think - With Right Spacecraft

Proxima Centauri: Our Closest Stellar Neighbor - Statistics

Multimedia

Proxima b: Closest Earth-Like Planet Discovery in Pictures

Proxima b: 6 Strange Facts About a Potentially Earth-Like Exoplanet

Full Story Coverage:

Friday, Aug. 26

Meet Proxima b: The Closest Exoplanet We Know Explained

In August 2016, astronomers announced that a potentially Earth-like planet orbits Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun. Learn about the exciting discovery in this infographic.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Why Did It Take So Long to Find Proxima b?

The newfound, possibly Earth-like planet Proxima b lies just 4.2 light-years away. So why did it take astronomers so long to discover it?

What's It Like On Our Neighbor, Proxima b?

The newfound planet Proxima Centauri b is the closest planet outside our solar system ever discovered, and scientists think it might be amenable to life. But what would it be like to live on our nearest interstellar neighbor?

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Found! Potentially Earth-Like Planet at Proxima Centauri Is Closest Ever

Astronomers have discovered an Earth-sized alien world around the star Proxima Centauri, which lies just 4.2 light-years from our own solar system.

Aliens Next Door: Does Proxima b Host Life?

Astronomers discovered the closest alien planet to Earth: Proxima b, a terrestrial world just over 4 light-years away. But it's not clear if life exists there, or if scientists will be able to find it.

How We Could Visit the Possibly Earth-Like Planet Proxima b

A potentially Earth-like planet has been discovered orbiting a star located right next door to the sun. Should humanity try to send a probe there as soon as possible?

Proxima b By the Numbers: Possibly Earth-Like World at the Next Star Over

A Earth-like exoplanet called Proxima b orbits our closest stellar neighbor, Proxima Centauri. See the newfound alien planet by the numbers.

Monday, Aug. 22

Big News Due: Earth-like Exoplanet Orbiting Nearby Star?

This month we could find out Earth's "twin" is orbiting our nearest stellar neighbor.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Could Proxima Centauri Be Our Interstellar Getaway?

This month we could find out Earth's "twin" is orbiting our nearest stellar neighbor.

Monday, Aug. 15

Does an Earth-Like Alien Planet Orbit the Sun's Closest Neighbor?

Astronomers have found a rocky and possibly Earth-like planet circling the star closest to the sun, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.

References:

Alpha Centauri: Nearest Star System to the Sun

Exoplanets: Worlds Beyond Our Solar System

How Breakthrough Starshot's Interstellar Probes Would Work

Breakthrough Starshot in Pictures: Laser Sail Nanocraft to See Alpha Centauri

Stephen Hawking Helps Launch Project 'Starshot' for Interstellar Space Exploration

Rigel Kentaurus (Alpha Centauri): Third-Brightest Star

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+.