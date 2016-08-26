Meet Proxima b: The Closest Exoplanet We Know Explained (Infographic)

In August 2016, astronomers announced that a potentially Earth-like planet orbits Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun. Learn about the exciting discovery in this infographic.

In August 2016, astronomers announced that a potentially Earth-like planet orbits Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun. Learn all about this possibly habitable world, known as Proxima b, in this infographic.

Other Proxima b resources:

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook or Google+. Originally published on Space.com.