Meet Proxima b: The Closest Exoplanet We Know Explained (Infographic)

By Search for Life 

Proxima b Infographic
In August 2016, astronomers announced that a potentially Earth-like planet orbits Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun. Learn about the exciting discovery in this infographic.

