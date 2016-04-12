Breakthrough Starshot in Pictures: Laser Sail Nanocraft to See Alpha Centauri

A Starshot is Born

On Aprl 12, 2016, famed cosmologist Stephen Hawking and investor Yuri Milner unveiled Breakthrough Starshot, a $100 million project to develop the tech needed to send a probe to Alpha Centauri on a 20-year journey. See photos from the announcement and the mission concept here. THIS IMAGE: Yuri Milner, Breakthrough Prize and DST Global Founder, announces Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, on April 12, 2016 in New York City. The space program aims to fly tiny "nanocrafts" to a nearby star system powered by ground-based lasers.

Breakthrough Starshot Nanocraft

An illustration depicts the Breakthrough Starshot Nanocraft, revealed at a press conference on April 12, 2016.

Stephen Hawking at Breakthrough Starshot Press Conference

Cosmologist Stephen Hawking co-hosted a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, on April 12, 2016, in New York City.

How Breakthrough Starshot's Starchip Interstellar Probes Would Work (Infographic)

The postage-stamp-sized space probes of Breakthrough Starshot could make a flyby of planets around Alpha Centauri within 20 years after launch. See how Breakthrough Starshot could work in our full infographic.

Lasers Powering Breakthrough Starshot Nanocraft

A still from a video shows how an array of lasers on Earth would propel a "nanocraft" to a distant star system in the Breakthrough Starshot space initiative. Video released April 12, 2016.

Speakers at Breakthrough Starshot Press Conference

A panel speaks at the announcement of Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, on April 12, 2016, in New York City. (L to R) Stephen Hawking, CH, CBE, FRS, Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research, University of Cambridge; Freeman Dyson, Emeritus Professor, Princeton Institute for Advanced Study; Ann Druyan, Producer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cosmos Studios; Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird, Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University

Milner Displays Chip for Breakthrough Starshot

Yuri Milner, Breakthrough Prize and DST Global Founder, demonstrates a new chip during a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, on April 12, 2016, in New York City.

Breakthrough Starshot Revealed at One World Observatory

Yuri Milner (L) and Stephen Hawking (in wheelchair) co-hosted a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative on April 12, 2016, in New York City.

Breakthrough Starshot Group Photo

(L to R) Ann Druyan, Producer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cosmos Studios; Zac Manchester, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Harvard University; Yuri Milner, Breakthrough Prize and DST Global Founder; Stephen Hawking, CH, CBE, FRS, Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research, University of Cambridge; Freeman Dyson, Emeritus Professor, Princeton Institute for Advanced Study; Mae Jamison, NASA Astronaut, Principal 100 Year Starship Foundation; Peter Worden, Chairman, Breaktrough Prize Foundation, Former NASA Director; Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird, Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University; and Philip Lubin, UC Santa Barbara Physics professor, pose for a photo together on stage after a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, April 12, 2016, in New York City.

Stephen Hawking and Breakthrough Starshot Panelists

(L to R) Stephen Hawking, CH, CBE, FRS, Dennis Stanton Avery and Sally Tsui Wong-Avery Director of Research, University of Cambridge; Yuri Milner, Breakthrough Prize and DST Global Founder; Peter Worden, Chairman, Breaktrough Prize Foundation, Former NASA Director; Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird, Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University; and Philip Lubin, UC Santa Barbara Physics Professor, appear following a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, on April 12, 2016, in New York City.

Milner and Hawking at Breakthrough Starshot Even

Yuri Milner (L) and Stephen Hawking (R, in wheelchair) co-hosted a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot, a new space exploration initiative, on April 12, 2016, in New York City.