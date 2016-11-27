Check Out This Jaw-dropping Image of Jupiter and the Moon

Greg Diesel Walck took the image from Moyock, North Carolina as a thunderstorm drifted across the horizon on August 5, 2016.

Does this stunning image of the moon give you chills? That’s how astrophotographer Greg Diesel Walck felt when taking the image.

"I've taken over 30,000 pictures of the moon. Tonight, I had a chance to get chills again like it was the first time," he wrote in an email to Space.com. Walck took the image from Moyock, North Carolina as a thunderstorm drifted across the horizon on Aug. 5. You can see more photos of Jupiter and the moon together here.

In the image, you can see Jupiter above the moon peeking out of the clouds. The waxing moon appears to hover right below Jupiter. The moon was only three days past new phase when Walck captured the view.

Walck used a Sony A77 400mm lens on tripod with a 2.5 sec shutter at ISO 1600.

