Jupiter and the Moon: Dazzling Stargazer Photos of Jan. 21, 2013

Jupiter Near the Moon: Greg Diesel Walck

Photographer Greg Diesel Walck captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon from the coasts of North Carolina on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter. Click here to read the full story.

Jupiter and its largest moons are unmistakable in this amazing photo by photographer Greg Diesel Walck of North Carolina on the night of Jan. 21, 2013, during an extreme close encounter. Click here to read the full story.

Jupiter Near the Moon: Giuseppe Petricca

Giuseppe Petricca

Amateur astronomer Giuseppe Petricca captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter. Click here to read the full story.

Giuseppe Petricca

Amateur astronomer Giuseppe Petricca captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter. Click here to read the full story.

Giuseppe Petricca

Amateur astronomer Giuseppe Petricca captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter.

Giuseppe Petricca

Amateur astronomer Giuseppe Petricca captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter.

Jupiter Near the Moon over L.A.: Matt Hartman

Matt Hartman

Photographer Mat Hartman captured this view of Jupiter near the moon over Los Angeles, Calif., as it appeared on Jan. 21, 2013, during an extreme close encounter.

Jupiter and Moon Event Jan. 2013

Jim Talbott

Amateur astronomer Jim Talbott captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter.

Moon and Jupiter Close Encounter

Victor Rogus

Skywatcher Victor Rogus captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter. He wrote the stellar event was, "a beautiful sight on a cloudy, cold night."

Victor Rogus

Skywatcher Victor Rogus captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter.

Jupiter and Moon in Conjunction

Victor Rogus

Skywatcher Victor Rogus captured this photo of Jupiter near the moon on Jan. 21, 2013 during an extreme close encounter.