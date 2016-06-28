2nd Firing Test of NASA's Next-Generation Rocket Engine (Photos)

SLS Test Fire Completion

NASA TV

White smoke appears as the fire is extinguished in the engine of NASA's SLS rocket booster engine, following a test firing on June 28, 2016.

SLS Test Extinguisher

NASA TV

A robotic arm applies an extinguishing fluid to the rocket booster engine following a two minute test fire on June 28, 2016.

SLS Engine Test Fire Ending

NASA TV

The engine for NASA's SLS rocket booster sputters to a halt after burning for more than 2 minutes during a test on June 28, 2016.

SLS Engine Test 2 Infographic

Jennifer Harbaugh/NASA

This NASA infographic explains the details of the qualification motor-2 test of the Space Launch Systems rocket booster engine, which took place on June 28, 2016.

SLS Booster

NASA TV

Thousands of people gathered in a viewing area outside Promontory, Utah, to watch a test of the SLS booster engine on June 28, 2016.

SLS Engine Test Wide View

NASA TV

A view from the spectator viewing area of the second engine test of the SLS rocket booster, on June 28, 2016.

SLS Test Firing Mid-View

NASA TV

A view of the fire and smoke emerging from NASA's SLS rocket booster engine, which underwent a test firing on June 28, 2016.

SLS Booster Test Long View

NASA TV

Fire sprays out the end of NASA's SLS rocket booster engine during a qualifying test on June 28, 2016.

SLS Engine Test Firing

NASA TV

A column of flame shoots out the back of NASA's SLS booster engine during a test on June 28, 2016.

SP_160628_sls_booster_test_fire.jpg

NASA

