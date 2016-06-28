2nd Firing Test of NASA's Next-Generation Rocket Engine (Photos)

SLS Test Fire Completion
White smoke appears as the fire is extinguished in the engine of NASA's SLS rocket booster engine, following a test firing on June 28, 2016.
SLS Test Extinguisher
A robotic arm applies an extinguishing fluid to the rocket booster engine following a two minute test fire on June 28, 2016.
SLS Engine Test Fire Ending
The engine for NASA's SLS rocket booster sputters to a halt after burning for more than 2 minutes during a test on June 28, 2016.
SLS Engine Test 2 Infographic
This NASA infographic explains the details of the qualification motor-2 test of the Space Launch Systems rocket booster engine, which took place on June 28, 2016.
SLS Booster
Thousands of people gathered in a viewing area outside Promontory, Utah, to watch a test of the SLS booster engine on June 28, 2016.
SLS Engine Test Wide View
A view from the spectator viewing area of the second engine test of the SLS rocket booster, on June 28, 2016.
SLS Test Firing Mid-View
A view of the fire and smoke emerging from NASA's SLS rocket booster engine, which underwent a test firing on June 28, 2016.
SLS Booster Test Long View
Fire sprays out the end of NASA's SLS rocket booster engine during a qualifying test on June 28, 2016.
SLS Engine Test Firing
A column of flame shoots out the back of NASA's SLS booster engine during a test on June 28, 2016.
Huge Space Launch System Booster Test Fired In Utah | Video