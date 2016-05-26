Classic Model of a Familiar System | Space Wallpaper

In 1784, William Herschel discovered NGC 4394. The pristine barred spiral galaxy resides roughly 55 million light-years away making its home in the Virgo Cluster inside the constellation Coma Berenices. The galaxy offers an ideal specimen of this type of galaxy with its brilliant arms spiraling out from the barred midline of the galaxy. Along the arms young blue stars, dark strands of cosmic dust and glowing sections of star nurseries are sprinkled. [More stunning galactic images.]

