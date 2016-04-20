Our Active Sun | Space Wallpaper

The magnetic field of the sun reaches for the Earth through this large coronal hole in March of 2016. (Image: © NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory)

Briefly in March of 2016, a long coronal hole looked on Earth. These features emerge when the solar magnetic field reaches up and out into the cosmos. The effect — solar winds carrying solar material mix with Earth's magnetic field creating a geomagnetic storm. Results of this storm include satellite exposure to radiation (causing communications interference) as well as possible gorgeous auroral displays. [Learn more about the sun.] Wallpapers Standard

