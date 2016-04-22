'A Beautiful Planet': Film Shows Earth from Space in IMAX 3D (Gallery)

A new trailer for "A Beautiful Planet," narrated by actress Jennifer Lawrence, previews the IMAX 3D space film about Earth.

"A Beautiful Planet" in IMAX 3D

© 2016 IMAX Corporation - Photo courtesy of NASA

"A Beautiful Planet" is a stunning glimpse of Earth from space, bringing a heightened awareness of our planet—and the effects of humanity over time—as never seen before. See photos from the film here. THIS IMAGE: An awe-inspiring view of a sunrise from the International Space Station revealed in "A Beautiful Planet."

The View from Space

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti photographs Earth from the Cupola onboard the International Space Station in "A Beautiful Planet." Christoforetti and other astronauts share what the view is like, and how it affects them.

IMAX in Space

NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren poses with the IMAX camera on the International Space Station used to help film "A Beautiful Planet."

Behind the Scenes

Narrator Jennifer Lawrence and Writer/Director Toni Myers run through the script for "A Beautiful Planet" while preparing to record the film's narration.

Going Outside

NASA Commander Barry (Butch) Willmore on a spacewalk to repair the exterior of the International Space Station. It’s almost 300 degrees F on the sun side of the space station and minus 275 degrees F in the shade.

Bahama Beauty

The vivid colors of the Bahama reefs as seen in "A Beautiful Planet."

Cities at Night

The entire northeast of Canada, the United States and beyond as seen from the International Space Station.

Earth's Climate View

Earth's climates can be seen from space. In this image, the great lakes of North America lie trapped in ice and snow.

Typhoon Maysak

The 25-mile wide eye of Typhoon Maysak as seen from the International Space Station in "A Beautiful Planet."

A Blue Planet

An astronaut's breathtaking view of Los Angeles, the California Coast and Central Valley from the International Space Station as witnessed in "A Beautiful Planet."

Looking Down

A view of Earth from the International Space Station as seen in the IMAX film "A Beautiful Planet."