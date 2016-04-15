Trending

A Telescopic Treasure | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

A Telescopic Treasure
NGC 135 in the constellation Sculptor offers a stunning example of a spiral galaxy.
(Image: © Copyright CHART32 Team, Processing: Volker Wendel )

Around 60 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor, a jaw-dropping specimen of a spiral galaxy floats in space. With a severe pitch to the right, NGC 134, and the smaller NGC 131, has all the classic characteristics of the Milky Way — a glowing center, clumpy dust lanes and swirling spiral arms. NGC 134, which is larger than our galaxy, shows evidence of gravitational encounters with other galaxies. [Learn more about galaxies.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.