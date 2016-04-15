Around 60 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor, a jaw-dropping specimen of a spiral galaxy floats in space. With a severe pitch to the right, NGC 134, and the smaller NGC 131, has all the classic characteristics of the Milky Way — a glowing center, clumpy dust lanes and swirling spiral arms. NGC 134, which is larger than our galaxy, shows evidence of gravitational encounters with other galaxies. [Learn more about galaxies.]
A Telescopic Treasure | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © Copyright CHART32 Team, Processing: Volker Wendel )
