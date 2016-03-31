Trending

Mars Has Layers | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Mars has Layers
Near the base of Mount Sharp on Mars, layer upon layer of sediment formed these rocks over millions of years.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

The Curiosity rover on Mars returns more and more data to Earth revealing amazing facts about the red planet. Near the base of Mount Sharp, the rover has uncovered layers of ancient rock. Experts surmise that an ancient Martian lake left the layers over millions of years of cyclical evaporation and refilling. Whale Rock, seen here, shows evidence of cross-bedding as well — rock with angled layers created by waves of sand. [See more of Curiosity's Mars images.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.