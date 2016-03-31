Mars Has Layers | Space Wallpaper

The Curiosity rover on Mars returns more and more data to Earth revealing amazing facts about the red planet. Near the base of Mount Sharp, the rover has uncovered layers of ancient rock. Experts surmise that an ancient Martian lake left the layers over millions of years of cyclical evaporation and refilling. Whale Rock, seen here, shows evidence of cross-bedding as well — rock with angled layers created by waves of sand. [See more of Curiosity's Mars images.]

