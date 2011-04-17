Liftoff! SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Debut

Information, That's What I Need
The Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Spacecraft: See the craft in detail, plus how it stacks up to a Russian Soyuz rocket and NASA's space shuttles.
Come Talk to Me
President Barack Obama walks with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk while touring the SpaceX launch facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on April 15, 2010. The President stopped by on his way to visit NASA’s nearby Kennedy Space Center to deliver remarks on his planned new for U.S. human space flight.
Earth Below Us
This view from a camera on SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket shows the Earth far below as the rocket soared into orbit on its inaugural launch June 4, 2010.
Up Where We Belong
SpaceX's debut Falcon 9 rocket enters earth orbit on its maiden flight during a June 4, 2010 test launch.
Keep 'Em Separated
SpaceX's debut Falcon 9 rocket dispenses with its first stage during a June 4, 2010 test launch.
Squeezing Out Sparks
Birds of a Feather
Little Fluffy Clouds
Blaze of Glory
The Bird has Flown
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on its maiden flight from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on June 4, 2010.
Going for the One
