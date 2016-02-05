Trending

Wispy, Warped Tail of Comet Lovejoy | Space Wallpaper

Wispy, Warped Tail of Comet Lovejoy
Comet Lovejoy's long, contorted tail stretches across the cosmos.
(Image: © Copyright Rolando Ligustri (CARA Project, CAST))

In early 2015, Comet Lovejoy zoomed toward the outer solar system with a stunning starry background. Highlights of the beautiful backdrop are the bright bluish Phi Persei near the bottom of the image as well as the Little Dumbbell Nebula just above the wispy tail of the comet. [Learn more about comets.]

