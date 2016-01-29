Rebel Without A Configuration: A Beautiful, Messy Galaxy | Space Wallpaper

Three-quarters of all galaxies fit into one of two structural categories: spiral or elliptical. Here we see a galaxy rebelling against the status quo; part of the other quarter of galaxies who refuse to be defined. This rare, messy yet stunning galaxy is in the constellation of Centarus, roughly 16 million light-years from Earth. Discovered in 1834, it was only when telescope lenses improved that scientists uncovered that it was not a planetary nebula. Experts believe the ultraluminous X-ray source coming from the galaxy could be a theoretical intermediate-mass black hole and are studying the star system for more clues. [See more photos from the Hubble Space Telescope. ]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

